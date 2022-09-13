Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

A 38-year-old Aboriginal man has died in custody at Loddon Prison, near Castlemaine

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prisoners and guards make their way across the yard at Loddon Prison in 2018. Picture by Adam Holmes

UPDATE: A 38-year-old Aboriginal man died at a Castlemaine prison over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.