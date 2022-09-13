UPDATE: A 38-year-old Aboriginal man died at a Castlemaine prison over the weekend.
A spokesperson from Corrections Victoria said the circumstances surrounding his death at Loddon Prison is not yet known but it will be up to the Coroners Court of Victoria to formally determine the cause.
"The passing of any person in custody is a heartbreaking tragedy and everybody at Corrections Victoria sends their deepest condolences to the man's family," they said.
"We recognise all passings in custody impacts family, friends, victims and the broader Aboriginal community."
Corrections Victoria staff will work with the Aboriginal Justice Caucus and other organisations to support the community.
"Corrections Victoria is providing support to the family to ensure culturally appropriate notification and grieving processes are followed," the department spokesperson said.
"The Aboriginal people in our care and staff are being supported and a Smoking Ceremony at Loddon Prison is being arranged."
The department will publish non-identifying information regarding deaths in custody as soon as is practical once the family or next of kin has been informed.
The spokesperson said if the man's next of kin requests that information not published online, it will respect these wishes.
EARLIER: An Indigenous prisoner has died while incarcerated at a central Victorian prison.
Corrections Victoria confirmed the prisoner died in Loddon Prison in Castlemaine on Sunday, September 11.
The matter has been referred to the coroner.
In a statement, a Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson confirmed there were no more details surrounding the death at this time.
"As with all deaths in custody, the matter has been referred to the coroner, who will formally determine the cause of death," they said.
Premier Daniel Andrews said he was aware of the prisoner's death.
"The death of any person in custody is of great concern to all of us," he told reporters on Tuesday.
The prisoner is the second Indigenous person to die in custody in Victoria since a 32-year-old Aboriginal man died at Port Phillip Prison in the state's west last month.
Corrections Victoria announced the 32-year-old's death on August 12.
There have been 24 Indigenous deaths in custody across Australia in the 12 months up to June this year.
With Australian Associated Press
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
