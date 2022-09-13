Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Third La Nina event confirmed as Bendigo region prepares for more rain

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is more rain on the menu this week in Bendigo with particularly strong showers set for Thursday and Friday. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a La Nia event is underway in the Pacific Ocean and communities in eastern Australia should be prepared for above-average rainfall over spring and early summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.