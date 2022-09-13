Bendigo Advertiser
Liberal leader Matthew Guy says a Liberals-Nationals government will provide $15.5 million to Bendigo Art Gallery development

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
September 13 2022
Artist impressions of the proposed Bendigo Art Gallery expansion. Picture supplied

The state opposition has weighed into the Bendigo Art Gallery funding impasse with a pledge to support the project should it win the November state election.

