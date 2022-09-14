A youth prison escapee has been sentenced to three months in prison, concurrent with other jail terms, after breaking out of detention at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.
Matthew Piscopo, 19, fled the centre on August 6 this year, with 22-year-old Shamus Touhy.
They were both arrested the following day - Piscopo at a Redan address, and Touhy at a motel in Corio, Geelong.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court was told on Wednesday he had already served 38-days in pre-sentence detention.
Piscopo appeared via video link from Marngoneet Correctional Centre in Lara on Wednesday morning.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said Piscopo's age, background and criminal history had to be taken into account by the court, but there were a group of issues that meant 'parity' had to be displaced.
He was facing a total of 26 charges, including one for possessing cartridges and ammunition while a passenger in a car on Vickers Street Sebastopol on 22 September 2021.
For this offence, Piscopo was convicted and fined $300.
For several other charges he was given two months' jail - which the magistrate said would also be concurrently served with other sentences.
