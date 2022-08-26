After two years, a GP-lead clinic set up to ease the stress of central Victoria's COVID-19 case load will revert back to its original state.
The Bendigo Respiratory Clinic in Spring Gully will end all pandemic-related operations on September 30.
Since opening in April 2020, the clinic has transitioned from testing of patients only to include vaccinations and the assessment and treatment of COVID positive patients.
At the peak of service delivery from the site, around 50 staff were engaged in the operation, including general practitioners, nurses, allied health students, paramedicine graduates, school leavers, semi-retired health workers and administration staff.
At the completion of operations, Bendigo Respiratory Clinic will have delivered 17,000 vaccinations and assessed 20,000 patients.
A clinic spokesperson said staff were thankful for the dedicated personnel who helped to provide care throughout the pandemic so far.
"Thank you to all the staff who worked at the site over the past two and a half years in particular Dr Ewa Piejko, Dr Josh Cowan and Sharee Keuken," they said.
"Thank you also to The Commonwealth of Australia for their support of St Anthony Family Medical Practice to provide the services.
"Thank you to the people of our region who so kindly supported us with regular acts of kindness to keep us going."
People who require access to COVID testing can access Bendigo Health's screening clinic in Stewart Street Bendigo.
The site will return to a general practice clinic - Spring Gully Primary Health - after September 30 and internal refurbishments will occur.
A small core group of staff will remain until the end of operations.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
