Two men have been hospitalised following a truck crash in central Victoria.
The 60-year-old man has been airlifted to Bendigo hospital with leg injuries after a single vehicle collision on the Dunolly-Avoca Road on Thursday afternoon.
A second man, the 33-year-old driver of the truck, was taken to Bendigo Health separately after sustaining only minor injuries.
Police allege the truck was travelling along the road when it hit a tree but are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Mount Hooghly at about 1.29pm where they removed the passenger, who was trapped at the time, from the truck.
Both men are believed to be in a stable condition.
Firefighters declared the scene under control at 2.59pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
