Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Passenger taken to hospital in air ambulance following crash near Dunolly

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: DARREN HOWE

Two men have been hospitalised following a truck crash in central Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.