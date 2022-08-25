Police are investigating after a man was found injured on a North Bendigo street on Thursday afternoon.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the victim was found in Degille Street, off Holdsworth Road, just after 1.30pm.
They said the exact cause of the injuries are yet to be determined at this stage.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man was taken to Bendigo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
