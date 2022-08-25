The largest antique store in Australia is expanding to the Bendigo CBD this weekend.
Pall Mall Antiques, sister company to Albury Antiques Shepparton, is opening its doors this Sunday.
And owner Roy Raux says it's been two years in the making.
"We always wanted to come to Bendigo because it's a good city," he said.
"It took us two months to set the shop up even though it's a small shop. It's a lot of time and effort into this."
While the Shepparton store - the largest antique shop in Australia - has hundreds of chests of draws, dining tables and more, Pall Mall Antiques is a smaller boutique business with a focus on high quality furniture.
"I think everyone should take the opportunity to come here. Have a look and you could be surprised. We want to be in the community and we want to support the community as well," Mr Raux said.
To help launch Pall Mall Antiques, Mr Raux and store manager Olivia Hill will host an antique fair from August 28 to September 4.
Ms Hill said they couldn't ask for a better, more central location.
"(It's) well situated with foot traffic, it's right near the restaurants and opposite the park," she said.
"Antiques don't suit everyone but most people like them. The craftsmanship is beautiful. Lots of wood you don't get any more and a solid (build).
"You can't go past a thing of beauty like that."
After the fair, Pall Mall Antiques will operate six days a week, only closed on Mondays.
And if you're concerned about trade-ins, don't be.
Not only is the store set up to sell antiques, it's also set up to purchase.
"Sometimes people buy because they downsize and they want to get rid of their big table and chairs and they want to take a smaller table and chair, so we do trade-ins as well," Mr Raux said.
Mr Raux has been in the antiques industry since 1981 when, aged 16, he worked in his family's business.
"It was a family business after we came to Australia from Sri Lanka," he said.
"Regionally, I have been running antique fairs for the last six years. We were successful in Albury and now Shepparton.
"It's my passion. Some items we have are 100 years old and will last another 100 years."
Pall Mall Antiques is located at 18 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
