A parent's instinct is rarely wrong and when a child is unwell, the natural intuition tends to take over.
This was true for Quarry Hill couple Cassandra and Benjamin Coe, whose daughter Georgia celebrated her third birthday in Bendigo Hospital after they knew something just wasn't right.
Georgia had high fevers on and off during the six weeks prior and by that stage she was very pale and lethargic, sending the parents into a state of worry.
Cass said when the couple took her for a blood test that morning, the doctor called a short time later to say she needed to be at the hospital immediately.
"All the doctors we saw said she looked fine, so were very surprised when Georgia received a blood transfusion to get her haemoglobin levels up," she said.
Less than 48 hours and a trip to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne later, their little one was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
"It was a real shock getting that diagnosis," Ben said.
"We still don't know everything about the disease, but we've just had to ensure Georgia knows enough that she realises everything she is going through will ensure she gets better."
Over the next few weeks, the young family of four spent time in and out of the Ronald McDonald House North Fitzroy at that point as Georgia began her treatment.
So far, Cass, Ben and Georgia's younger brother Nicholas have clocked up 87 nights and counting. And while they are in for a tough couple of months, the family is thankful to have a support network and a place to stay while they support their daughter.
"Now Georgia is in an intense treatment phase which means it would be too risky for us to be far away from the hospital during this period," Cass said. "Having the house has made it heaps easier, just knowing there's somewhere you can ring up and book in is so handy to have.
"Hopefully in another month we will be able to head home and that will make things a little easier."
The Coe family is one of 440,000 others who have needed to use the house while the RCH cared for their sick children.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria and Tasmania chief Peter Bishop says he hoped donations from the 24-hour Matched Giving Day Appeal would ensure the house helped many more in need.
"We've been supporting families from across Australia for 35 years and funds raised on the day will ensure that this vital, family-centred care will continue long into the future."
To donate, click HERE or call 9966 8420 between noon on August 25 to noon on August 26.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
