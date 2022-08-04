BENDIGO Health's COVID-19 testing service will return to the hospital precinct from Tuesday, August 9.
The McLaren Street testing hub in central Bendigo will operate for the final time on Monday, August 8.
Public Health Unit Clinic Manager Dan Sheard said more than 45,000 COVID tests had been administered at the McLaren Street site in 14 months.
"Thank you to the hundreds of staff involved in our COVID response at the hub, it's a time we can reflect on with great pride," he said.
From Tuesday, walk in PCR testing will be available at Stewart Street, in the old ambulance bays.
Testing will run seven days, from 10AM - 5.30PM. The final day of testing at McLaren Street will be Monday August 8.
COVID vaccination services will remain at Mollison Street for the immediate future but will move location in coming weeks. More information will be provided closer to the opening date.
Mr Sheard said the move to smaller, separated sites reflected the changing nature of COVID response in Victoria, with reduced demand for PCR testing and primary care becoming the main vaccination provider.
RAT tests remain the primary testing option at Stewart Street but PCR tests will be available upon request.
Parking will be available for COVID testing clinic patrons in the Stewart Street car park.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
