Junior Bendigo Braves primed to compete at national club championships

Bendigo Braves' under-14 boys team are just weeks away from competing on the national stage.
The squad heads to Sydney next month for the 2022 Australian Club Championships which will see teams from across the country compete.
Advertisement
"Having the opportunity to compete at tournaments of this scale are critical for overall development and provide an insight into the journey to the elite level," coach Ben Caruana said.
Sport news:
Braves locked in their spot at nationals after winning a regional-level event earlier in the year.
They defeated regional rival Ballarat by 21 points to take out the title at the under-14 Junior Country Championships, final scores 60-39.
What made the win even sweeter was the team had been beaten by Ballarat multiple times earlier this year and redeeming themselves in the championship match was a big tick.
"Ever since the championships we couldn't be prouder of the team's progress and effort in the lead up to nationals," Caruana said.
"Everyone is improving individually and they all have an understanding of their role within the team."
Developing and revising certain strategies and plays on court has been a major focus for the team ahead of the end of the VJBL season and nationals in Sydney.
"As a team they understand exactly when to go and when to slow," Caruana said.
"They're great at running the break in addition to a couple of other main sets we run that we know we can create good shots from.
"We have a saying, if there's two defenders coming at you, get it straight to the open player.
"It's one of our key strengths which also includes team-work, pushing the ball and creating open shots."
Basketball news:
Strategy will be crucial to success at nationals as they will be pitted against the top 24 boys teams from across the country.
Advertisement
Nationals commence from September 25 and will see the teams compete in pool games before finals.
Caruana said the experience of travelling inter-state to compete was a new adventure for the entire team.
"A couple of the boys have represented Country Victoria before against other national teams, but this is the first time they'll travel inter-state and compete against each state and territory," he said.
Caruana thanked the parents and volunteers who've been instrumental in helping the team prepare for the trip to Sydney.
"The commitment from the team, parents and our volunteers has been unquestionable," he said.
Players: Mason Liebelt, Jaxon Caruana, Taj Fleming, Max Connick, Noah Pedrotti, Archer Tuohey, Will Petersen, Nick Harvey, Josh Kelly and Mitchell Sutton.
Advertisement
Ben Caruana (head coach), Jason Harvey (assistant) and Nick Petersen (manager).
In the lead up to the trip to Sydney, the Braves are hoping to raise as much money as possible to support their nationals campaign.
If you would like to support the team please visit their GoFundMe page here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.