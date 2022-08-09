Bendigo Advertiser
Junior Bendigo Braves primed to compete at national club championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
August 9 2022 - 12:00am
NATIONAL DUTY: Josh Kelly, Taj Fleming, Jaxon Caruana, Will Petersen, Archer Tuohey, Max Connick, Mitchell Sutton and coach Ben Caruana.

Bendigo Braves' under-14 boys team are just weeks away from competing on the national stage.

