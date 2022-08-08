Ruthless Colts dominate women's League Cup final

Strathfieldsaye Colts United completed the first leg of what they hope is a CV League One Women trophy treble.
Colts thrashed Strathdale 11-0 in Sunday's women's League Cup final to collect the first silverware of the season.
They're on top of the ladder and look hard to beat for the championship and will start favourite to win the premiership when the finals series begins.
Sunday's outstanding performance came up against a Strathdale squad that had been in season-best form in the previous few weeks.
Star strikers Rebecca Berry and Tara Thomas capped off the great work by Colts' defence and midfield and put the Blues to the sword.
Thomas got the ball rolling with a goal in the 17th minute.
Through 30 minutes the score remained 1-0 and even the most ardent Colts' fans wouldn't have seen the carnage that was to come.
Thomas' second goal and Berry's first in a four-minute burst gave Colts a 3-0 lead at half-time.
Strathdale had no option but to chase the game early in the second half and, in turn, that created more space and options for Colts.
Berry completed her hat-trick by scoring twice in the first 11 minutes of the second-half.
Thomas followed suit before Berry added her fourth goal in the 78th minute.
Two own goals summed up Strathdale's frustrating day before Colts' Amy Jacobsen found the back of the net twice in the final 10 minutes to complete the 11-0 rout.
The League One Women championship season resumes next weekend.
The top teams in the League One Men championship flexed their muscle in round 16 action at the weekend.
Leader Shepparton South scored a 4-0 win over Strathdale.
With games to come against Epsom and Strathfieldsaye Colts United, South looks certain to win the championship as the top team on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.
Second-placed Tatura remains three points behind Shepparton South after it thumped Spring Gully 8-2.
A hat-trick from coach Tristan Zito was the highlight of the Ibises' win.
Third-placed Eaglehawk and fourth-placed Shepparton United played out a scoreless draw in their clash in Shepparton.
The Hawks were left to lament a host of missed opportunities in front of goal.
Epsom kept its faint finals hopes alive when it handed Strathfieldsaye Colts United an 11-0 drubbing.
James Brown and Josh Dwyer both scored hat-tricks for the Scorpions.
Epsom is six points behind sixth-placed Strathdale and seven points behind fifth-placed Spring Gully.
Epsom and Strathdale have three games remaining, while Spring Gully has two.
In the final game of the round, a late goal from coach Ben Drechsler lifted La Trobe Uni to a 2-1 win over Golden City.
The Eagles took the lead early through Daniel Bish beofre Junior Htoo equalised for the Rams just before half-time.
The match looked destined to be a draw before Drechsler pounced in the 88th minute.
