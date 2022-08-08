Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Ruthless Colts dominate women's League Cup final

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
AGONY AND ECSTASY: Strathfieldsaye Colts United scored 11 times against Strathdale in Sunday's women's League Cup final. Picture: NONI HYETT

Strathfieldsaye Colts United completed the first leg of what they hope is a CV League One Women trophy treble.

