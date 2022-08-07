Bendigo Braves men had to fend off a defiant Melbourne Tigers squad during their 10-point victory on Saturday night.
In what was the Braves' final home-court game of the regular season, they closed out the 70-60 win by keeping the Tigers scoreless during the final five minutes.
"Overall we're pleased to walk away with the win," Braves men's coach Steve Black said.
"It wasn't our best game but we hung in tough and overcame the challenge.
"We kept them scoreless at the end which is exactly the kind of thing that we hang our hats on and it was a very pleasing way to end the match."
Despite the Tigers being last on the ladder, in comparison to the Braves who are fifth - Black said the team knew that it was going to be a "dangerous match".
"The Tigers have been thereabouts against a lot of teams and from our perspective we knew this was going to be a week where we were going to have to grind it out," he said.
Kuany Kuany was the lead scorer for the Braves with 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Sidy Mohamed Djitte was next with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, followed by Mitch Clarke on 12 points and four rebounds.
Looking ahead to the next week's on-the-road double-header against Kilsyth and Ballarat in addition to play-offs, Black said the win over the Tigers had provided insight into a few things that needed to be refined.
"Any time that we learn a bit on ourselves while getting a win is important," he said.
"Kilsyth are fourth on the ladder and we're fifth and in terms of defence they play a similar style to us.
"For this match we need to pick up the offensive movement and the pace at which we play as it's a level where we're more comfortable."
Braves men have been without American import Malcolm Bernard for several weeks now due to a hamstring injury.
"He had a scan during the week and unfortunately there were still signs of a tear," Black said.
"We're very optimistic if not this coming weekend, then he will be back on court the week after.
"We will have a better idea of how it will all play out once he has another scan this Wednesday."
