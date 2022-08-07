Golden boy Wilson "baffled for words" after Commonwealth Games triumph

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson created Australian sporting history when he won his second lawn bowls men's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal.
The 30-year-old became the first Australian to win back-to-back men's singles gold medals and only the second male player in Games' history to defend his crown.
"I'm baffled for words, really,' Wilson told the Bendigo Advertiser from England.
"To win one is amazing and then to win the second one, I'm just over the moon.
"I can't believe it."
Wilson dominated the final against Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEST).
He thrashed Kelly, 21-3, and repeated his celebration from the Gold Coast four years ago - ripping his shirt off.
He threw it into the crowd and jumped the fence into a delighted pack of Australian team-mates and officials.
Wilson said his now signature celebration wasn't something he planned before the match.
"My focus was all about the process,'' Wilson said.
"I just wanted to give myself the chance of getting there.
"I got through the quarters and the semi and all of a sudden it became a bit more real.
"I got a good lead early in the grand final and I got the job done, so I thought I may as well get it out again.
"Not that the rig has got any better in four years, but it was a bit of fun."
The Commonwealth Games didn't start well for Wilson after he suffered a shock early exit in the pairs.
He said that result, and the support of his Australian Jackaroo team-mates, were a driving force in his success in the singles.
"It was a big disappointment in the pairs, things didn't quite go our way,'' Wilson said.
"It's always a bit tricky in the UK with the (slow) conditions and that was certainly a motivating factor.
"The rest of the Jackaroos inspired me as well with all the success they had. I wanted to put my two cents worth in as well."
The only other player to win back-to-back men's crowns was England's David Bryant, who won four gold medals in a row in the 1960s and 1970s.
With two Commonwealth Games singles gold medals to his name, Wilson has nothing to prove to anyone, but he still has the fire in the belly to win more titles on the world stage.
The lawn bowls at the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be on home soil in Bendigo.
"I love playing for Australia, that's my big thing,'' he said.
"I love being part of the Jackaroo family and while I'm going okay I want to keep playing as long as I can."
For now, Wilson can't wait to get home to Australia to share his success with his close-knit family.
Wilson is based in Sydney where he plays for the Cabramatta Bowls Club.
"It's been a long tour and I can't wait to get home to see my beautiful daughter and my partner,'' he said.
"My brothers watched the game on the TV and stayed up and had a few beers.
"After the game there were some messages on my phone from them and that brought a few tears to my eyes.
"That's what it's all about. I'm pretty stoked."
