Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden boy Wilson "baffled for words" after Commonwealth Games triumph

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 7 2022 - 7:44am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY-MAKER: A shirtless Aaron Wilson is emabraced by his Jackaroo team-mates after he won the Commonwealth Games gold medal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson created Australian sporting history when he won his second lawn bowls men's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.