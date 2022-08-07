NBL1: Braves women reach triple digits in home-court victory against Tigers

Bendigo Braves women had no problems reaching triple digits in their 100-52 win over the Tigers on Saturday night.
In what is her debut year playing at the NBL1 level, rising Bendigo star Livina Cox closed out the match with a long-range three-pointer on the buzzer to lift the Braves up to triple digits.
Rewinding back to the start, the Braves women came straight out of the gates with a 32-6 run in the first quarter which left the Tigers with plenty of catch up work for the rest of the game.
Tigers found form in the second half and were able to keep up with the Braves, however, the gap on the scoreboard from the first half ensured the Tigers trailed.
The third quarter saw the Braves break even further away from the Tigers, taking a 44-point lead into the final term - more than enough to see out the game comfortably.
Cassidy McLean had another stellar performance with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Abbey Wehrung was next with 13 points and one steal, followed by Megan McKay who also had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Kelly Wilson was back on court for the Braves and put 11 points on the board with six rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Madeline Sexton put 10 points on the board with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said the match provided the opportunity to showcase the team's talent from the bench - which included Cox, Caitlin Richardson and Shardae Sharp.
"They brought great energy all night," he said.
"As a baseline we wanted defensive pressure from them in addition to being an offensive threat.
"In total we finished with 24 fast break points and a further 22 points from turnovers.
"In total that's 46 points created from pure energy and I am rapt by the fact we kept them to just 52 points - it was a big effort."
The women have already booked themselves a spot in play-offs and all that's between them and the business end of the season is a double-header next week against Kilsyth and Ballarat.
Alabakov said the final week of regular games would see the Braves pitted against "two very different, but very good teams".
"Next week is going to be a bit of a dress rehearsal for finals," he said.
"Kilsyth are out of the mix, but they have one of the most elite front-lines with Lauren Scherf and Chloe Bibby.
"They pose different challenges in comparison to other teams we've faced that tend to be more perimeter attack heavy."
Kilsyth are out of the play-offs picture as they sit 13th on the ladder, whereas Ballarat are currently ninth and still a chance and will no doubt hit the court determined to win.
"The Miners are a well-rounded team and bolstered with depth on the bench with WNBL talent which again is going to be a shift for us.
"We'll need to change up the way we play on court while remaining true to our identity."
