CVFLW: Magpies survive last-minute Bulldogs surge in thrilling two-point win

Castlemaine held off a defiant Golden Square side to secure a thrilling win during round 16 of the Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
Magpies took a 24-point lead into the final quarter at Camp Reserve on Sunday.
However, the Bulldogs restricted them to just two behinds for the term in comparison to their four goals which brought the margin back to two points, final result 6.8 (44) over 6.6 (42).
Castlemaine coach Jordan Cochrane said Golden Square fought hard all day long.
"They really pushed us in the fourth quarter, particularly in the last btwo minutes," he said.
Both teams are locked into finals and once they meet again in the coming weeks Cochrane said the Bulldogs "are not a team that we will take lightly".
"The way they fought back in that last quarter was tough and we're lucky that we were able to hold on until the end," he said.
Cochrane said there were key learning lessons for the Magpies ahead of finals.
"The way we moved the ball around and locked it into the forward line during the first three quarters was great as it created repeat looks," he said.
"An area where they were able to shut us down was transitioning out of their forward line.
"Overall, it was a hard-fought game against a very tough opponent."
Jemma Finning and Lily McNair lead the Magpies goal scoring with two each.
Best on ground included Michelle Barkla, Bridie Semmens, Meg Ginnivan, Tia Davidge, Jemma Finning and Aisling Tupper.
Bulldogs' Tegan Williams booted three goals, followed by Mia Ward (two) and Charlotte Beavan (one).
Best on ground included Beavan, Letisha Stewart, Keely Hare, Carly Geary, Amanda Carrod and Bree Heiden.
Strathfieldsaye made light work of North Bendigo with a 79-point, final result 12.14 (86) over 1.1 (7).
Storm's Britt Tangey kicked four goals, followed by Bryde O'Rourke (two), Amy Cameron (one) and Lila Keck (one).
Tangey, O'Rourke and Keck were also among the best on ground, in addition to Keisha Tonzing and Melissa Freestone.
Kerri-Ann Zeunert scored North's sole goal, with the best on ground to Tyesha Rainsbury, Ashlyne McInnes, Angela Iles, Mikala Creely, Leonie Schulz and Kayla-Brea McIntosh.
Eaglehawk sealed a crucial two-point win over Eaglehawk on Sunday, final result 3.3 (21) over 2.7 (19).
Hawks trailled by four points heading into the final quarter at the Kyneton Showgrounds, but fought back to take the win.
Jasmine Burzacott, Lucy Dawe and Grace Murley scored one goal each for the Hawks.
Best on ground included Molly Metcalf, Kristal Lugosi, Lucy Dawe, Eileen Mitchell, Drew Ryan and Hannah Kenny.
Meanwhile, Shannon Prendergast kicked the Tigers two goals.
Best on ground included Teagan Ainslie, Lucille Mitchell, Belinda Hateley, Marnie Love, Heidi Erasmus and Taylah Moore.
Kerang and Thunder had the bye. Two regular rounds remain before finals commence.
