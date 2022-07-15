Maryborough District Health Service is urging the residents to stay well this winter to protect the community and health system.
As the weather remains frosty, staff are reminding locals of the measures that could keep them healthy and out of hospital over the next few months.
"When it comes to COVID-19 there's never a time to be complacent," Acute Services associate director of nursing Heather Blazko said.
"Flu and COVID circulate all year round but winter is particularly bad for the spread of illness.
"This comes at a time when new variants of COVID-19 have hit Victoria, and health services and GPs are still under pressure due to the ongoing pandemic."
Recent public health data shows new Omicron sub-variants are now dominant in Victoria.
"This means we can expect to see more people infected or re-infected with COVID-19, at a time of the year when we tend to spend more time indoors," Mrs Blazko said.
"We have seen that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for people of all ages, with lasting effects on health and wellbeing, and even death.
"That's why we're urging our local community members to stay well and continue to follow the steps we know well by now."
People are encouraged to keep a 1.5 metre distance from others, wear a good quality mask in shared indoor or crowded settings or when you can't physically distance, cough or sneeze into your elbow, keep up hand hygiene and ensure rooms are well ventilated.
Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and getting a booster vaccination can help protect you and someone you love.
"It's also important to stay updated on the latest public health advice, which is constantly changing as we learn more about the virus," said Mrs Blazko.
"A winter dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for adults aged 50 years and over, and is available to adults aged 30 years and over as an option."
Local health services including GPs continue to continue to operate under extreme pressures due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While our testing services recently changed, we're still monitoring patients at home through the COVID Positive Pathways program and face continuous challenges with rostering due to COVID-19," Mrs Blazko said.
"We need everyone to help reduce the load and protect the health of our community - you, your family, friends and neighbours - by taking simple steps to stay well this winter."
To find our more on how to stay COVID Safe visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
