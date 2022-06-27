Bendigo Health prepares as experts say Omicron BA.4/BA.5 could become Victoria's main strain

Wastewater testing across the state has revealed a stronger prevalence of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain.
Health experts say this new strain is expected to overtake BA.2 and become the dominant strain in Victoria in the coming weeks.
And while cases remain steady across Greater Bendigo, health services in the region said they are preparing for what's to come.
The Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit receives regular reports of wastewater surveillance of COVID-19 strains, Bendigo Health chief medical officer Daryl Kroschel said.
Data from the Department of Health has shown that in the period between June 21 and 22 when the water was last tested, there was a very strong detection of COVID-19 in Bendigo.
"The regional data is in keeping with the broader Victorian picture of the emergence of BA.4/BA.5," Dr Kroschel said.
Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said these trends were similar to that of other states around the country.
"In NSW, BA.4/BA.5 represented over one third of COVID-19 variants in isolates from people testing positive by PCR by June 11," he said.
"In Queensland, BA.4/BA.5 is expected to become dominant in the next two weeks. Both states have seen a significant rise in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 during June.
"The DHS anticipates the prevalence of BA.4/BA.5 in Victoria is likely to result in an increase in cases - including reinfections - and hospital admissions and deaths.
"This is because the strain has a greater ability than BA.2 to evade immunity provided by vaccination and earlier COVID-19 infection.
"There is no evidence at this stage that the BA.4/BA.5 sub-lineage causes more severe disease, but the Department is closely monitoring the situation."
Dr Kroschel said Bendigo Health would remain vigilant with the combined effect of COVID-19 sub-lineages and circulating Influenza A.
"There has not been a significant increase in admissions due to COVID-19, with 12 in-patients with COVID currently and none in ICU," he said.
"However Bendigo Health will continue to encourage staff and community members to obtain COVID-19 boosters and seasonal influenza immunisations."
In the sensitive hospital setting, strict hand hygiene, social distancing and facemasks remain in place, he said.
If you test positive on a rapid antigen test, report your result to ensure you have access to the right level of care if you need it.
Report your positive RAT online at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/report-your-rapid-antigen-test-result
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
