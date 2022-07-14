Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe Bendigo's Rural Health School hosts top health research conference

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW FRONTIERS: Lecturer Kylie Carra will present her research at La Trobe Bendigo's rural health conference. Picture: DARREN HOWE

BENDIGO lecturer Kylie Carra is one of many health experts presenting ground-breaking research at La Trobe Rural Health School's two-day conference on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.