Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

A man continually stole from rural properties to fund his drug habit: Court

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:37am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SENTENCED: a man will spend the at least three years and eight months behind bars for serial offending. Picture: SUPPLIED

ONE man's "out of control crime spree" which targeted gun safes and vehicles on rural properties was motivated by an expensive drug habit, a County Court Judge has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.