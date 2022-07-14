Bendigo Advertiser
Huntly and Raywood train events postponed as V/Line works to repair lines after Goornong crash

Alex Gretgrix
Tom O'Callaghan
By Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:30am
NO TRAINS: In light of the incident and the uncertainty of when train services will resume, planned community celebration events for Huntly and Raywood have been postponed. Picture: DARREN HOWE

V/Line has confirmed coaches will continue to replace trains between Bendigo and Echuca as crews work to repair lines after Wednesday's incident.

