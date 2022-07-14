V/Line has confirmed coaches will continue to replace trains between Bendigo and Echuca as crews work to repair lines after Wednesday's incident.
After an inspection of the site at Goornong that afternoon, V/Line crews worked to complete assessments and inspections of the incident train and rail infrastructure, with recovery and repair works underway on the site.
Cranes have been brought in to re-rail the VLocity train onto the tracks and following safety checks, will be moved to a maintenance facility for further assessments and works will get underway to repair the damage.
Repairs are also needing to be completed on around a 100m section of track, including re-railing, welding of joints and sleeper replacements.
"Our crews are working hard to safely manage the recovery and repairs on site, including bringing in cranes to re-rail the incident train and completing extensive repairs to the track," a spokesperson said.
"We thank Echuca line passengers for their understanding while coaches replace trains for part of their journey and we will continue to communicate service changes to passengers through our website, social media and other channels to keep them updated."
Train services will resume on the line once it is certified safe to do so and passengers are advised to check the V/Line website, app or Twitter feed before they travel for the latest service information.
Bendigo line services have not been affected by the incident.
In light of the incident and the uncertainty of when train services will resume, planned community celebration events for Huntly and Raywood have been postponed.
These events will be rescheduled to the soonest suitable weekend to ensure the people of Huntly and Raywood can celebrate their new stations.
The truck driver injured in a collision with a train in Goornong is in a stable condition, the Royal Melbourne Hospital says.
It comes as multiple investigations into the crash's causes continue.
Victoria police, V/Line and the National Rail Safety Regulator are examining what happened on Wednesday morning.
Police are yet to disclose how they believe led to the train and truck colliding at the railway crossing.
The truck driver was airlifted to Melbourne in the hours after the crash in a serious but stable condition.
The man suffered upper body injuries in the crash.
He is aged in his sixties, Ambulance Victoria says.
A woman in her 40s was taken to Bendigo Health for observation.
She is a V/Line staff member who suffered minor injuries in the collision.
None of the 37 passengers on board the train were hospitalised but paramedics assessed some at the scene before a bus took them to Bendigo.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
