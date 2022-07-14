In June, Bendigo Foodshare had hoped to reach the "ambitious" target to source at least 5000kgs of pantry staples, to meet demand from local agencies in central Victoria.
Food donations have been weighed and tallied up and a total of 4855kg have been received thus far; the largest amount of donations received by the organisation.
From the "generous" contributions from donors, Bendigo Foodshare also raised $65,297, allowing the team to cover increased petrol and electricity costs at the shed, and also allow us to keep our fridges and vans running.
Bendigo Foodshare partnered with local Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA supermarkets, as well as Bendigo Toyota, Bendigo Marketplace and local organisations, for a month-long effort to fight hunger in central Victoria, through a community food drive for pantry food items throughout June.
"We are so thankful to our community for their contribution, whether they put one thing in the bin when at the supermarket, or the generous local businesses that hosted a food drive at their place of work, as well as the generous monetary donations," Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said.
"We're seeing food distress affecting an increasing number of people who aren't able to afford to put food on the table.
"It's really tough for many, being hit from many angles; the ongoing increase to basic living expenses, rent and mortgage increases and higher electricity prices through the colder months."
"The social and economic impacts are always hardest on the most vulnerable people in our community, particularly casual workers who live pay-cheque to pay-cheque.
"A donation to our food drive is a small, but important thing that we can all do to help our community."
Pantry staples aren't often donated, due to their long-lasting nature and universal popularity, which means food donors don't have a great deal of surplus stock to donate.
For that reason, Bendigo Foodshare have their food drive each June and November.
Donations (both fresh and pantry items) are always welcome to be delivered to the warehouse at 2/43 Havilah Road, Long Gully between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday or other times by appointment.
