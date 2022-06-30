Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough COVID-19 testing clinic to close on July 1

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
CLOSING: Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opens on Florence Lane in Maryborough in August 2021. Picture: SUPPLIED

The COVID-19 testing clinic in Maryborough will soon close as the demand for PCR testing in the Central Goldfields declines, with the last day of testing on July 1.

