Following a number of COVID-19 positive cases earlier this month, an Eaglehawk aged care facility has been locked down with limited visitors allowed in to see family members.
On June 16, Benetas St Laurence Court confirmed a resident had tested positive to the virus and in the following days an additional case was confirmed on June 19.
Benetas chief executive Sandra Hills said the "situation was then considered an outbreak".
"We then engaged the Bendigo Public Health Unit (PHU) in discussions," she said.
"From the initial infection we also deployed a range of infection protocols, aimed at reducing the transmission of the virus in the home.
"Despite this, we had several more people test positive to COVID-19, and the PHU made the decision on June 28 to close the entire home."
Ms Hills said despite this, most residents have been well throughout the "outbreak".
"The majority of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are doing well, and some are asymptomatic," she said.
"One person has been transferred to hospital, and is in a stable condition."
Ms Hills said a letter was sent to families on June 16, informing them of the initial situation.
She said management at the home have corresponded with families regularly since that date, keeping them abreast of the situation.
"We understand it is frustrating for family members, and where there are extenuating circumstances - for end of life care, or for medically determined mental health support - some families are able to enter the home," she said.
"All visitors must demonstrate a negative RAT test, and anyone who is able to visit the home, must wear full PPE."
Ms Hills said staff were doing everything they could to keep residents safe.
"Benetas always evaluates the most effective means of reducing risk to our residents and employees," she said.
"Where it is possible, we will isolate or close sections of homes, so as to allow as much contact as possible between our residents and their family members.
"However, in this scenario, a decision was made to close the entire home, as a means of mitigating the risk.
"Once that decision has been made, the home will remain in isolation until the PHU advises it is no longer in lock down status and it can be reopened."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
