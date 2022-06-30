Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eaglehawk's Benetas aged care facility introduces visitor restrictions following COVID-19 outbreak

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: DARREN HOWE

Following a number of COVID-19 positive cases earlier this month, an Eaglehawk aged care facility has been locked down with limited visitors allowed in to see family members.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.