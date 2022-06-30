Fancy a free $250? Here's how to get it

A state government initiative providing a $250 bonus payment to all Victorian households comes into effect on Thursday, and it's only a few clicks away.
The new payment will be open to all Victorian households who use the Victorian Energy Compare website to weigh up their energy deal and potentially seek out a better price.
The scheme was announced as part of the 2022-2023 state budget and will cost the government $250 million.
Users will need to submit an application and complete a questionnaire on the Victorian government website to receive the bonus.
The move is part of the government's efforts to drive down cost of living, with new research showing seven out of every 10 users can save money by switching energy offers, with typical annual savings of $330 on energy bills in the first year of switching alone.
While the quickest way to submit an application for the $250 bonus will be through the website, Victorians who do not have access to a computer or the internet can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline or receive support from community outreach partners.
The scheme will run until 30 June 2023 and builds on last year's concession card $250 bonus which provided $110 million to more than 850,000 Victorian energy users.
Households that have previously claimed a $50 or $250 bonus will be eligible for this new one-off payment from July 1.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas encouraged all Victorians to make the most of the bonus.
"I encourage the community to go onto Victoria's Energy Compare website to not only get a better deal but to receive the Andrews Labor Government $250 Power Saving Bonus," she said.
For more information visit compare.energy.vic.gov.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
