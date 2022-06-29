Bendigo Advertiser
GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Lambs killed in horror domestic dog attack as farmer pleads for owners to lock up their dogs

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 29 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
UP IN ARMS: Pastoria East farmer Daniel McKenna had 70 nine-month-old lambs mauled by domestic dogs. Photo by Rob Muirhead.

A central Victorian farmer who shot dead two dogs which mauled 70 weaner lambs has issued an impassioned plea to dog owners, urging them to lock up their dogs to prevent them from straying onto farmland.

