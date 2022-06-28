In a major decision regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Bendigo Health will end all drive-through COVID testing at its McLaren Street facility as of June 30.
This announcement comes almost a year to the day the screening clinic was opened - June 28, 2021.
In that 12-month period, staff at the facility completed some 65,000 swabs.
Bendigo Health Regional Vaccination and Screening program manager Daniel Sheard said the closure was in response to a decrease in demand due to the rapid antigen tests becoming the primary testing option.
"We're currently testing about 100 swabs per day now, maybe up to 140 some days," he said.
"Our record was 1114 tests in one day in October 2021 at a time we were averaging 600 to 800 tests daily.
"We just don't need a facility this big anymore, but our staff will still be available to complete walk-in PCR tests if needed."
Staff will also be able to complete in-vehicle tests for anyone who is unable to get out of the car for any reason.
Mr Sheard said the Department of Health had not given the health service information on who would still require a PCR test in the workplace and beyond.
Bendigo Health registered nurse Kerry Bannerman has been working in the McLaren Street clinic since it opened and was working on a casual basis before moving into a testing role.
"Before the pandemic, I was about ready to retire," she said.
"My husband had already finished up at work and I was going to do the same, but I stayed on to work at the clinic."
Ms Bannerman said the pandemic was an eye-opening experience as a frontline worker.
"I couldn't begin to tell you how many tests I did over time, but it would be in the thousands," she said.
"When COVID first started, we were doing split shifts and some would start at 7am in the morning and others would start later and finish at 8pm.
"But now, we're doing 9.30am until 6pm and things have slowed down a lot."
"We still need to remain vigilant and wear masks and social distance where we can," she said.
"It's not over yet and we need to remember there are vulnerable people out in the community and we need to look after them and others."
Mr Sheard said the facility couldn't have run without the dedicated team of testers and staff needed throughout the last year.
"Staff at the testing facility have done a wonderful job working in extreme temperatures, while the numbers of visitors showed the community's willingness to keep one another safe," he said.
"We just wanted to thank them for everything they've done, they're greatly appreciated."
During the pandemic, the screening clinic also deployed multiple rapid response teams to areas in the Loddon Mallee region.
These included Shepparton in August and September last year where they performed 3713 swabs, Mildura in October performing 4804 swabs, and Echuca in November and December performing 2599 swabs.
You can find opening hours and wait times for the clinic online at bendigohealth.org.au/page/3441
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
