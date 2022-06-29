'We're here to support them': BCHS continues to fight for women's rights

Bendigo Community Health Services wants to ensure the community they will continue to support a woman's right to make decisions about her own health in light of recent political events overseas.
Following the "dangerous" US decision to overturn Roe V Wade, staff say they are concerned about the impact at a local level on women seeking pregnancy terminations.
Advertisement
Bendigo Community Health Services chief executive Gerard José says offering abortion options is critical in a healthcare setting.
"Our organisation places value on a woman's life and her autonomy to make decisions about what is best for her," he said.
"We know this process can be difficult for many women, and we're here to support them - emotionally and medically - whether that means offering a medical termination or referring them for surgical termination.
"Access to termination needs to be timely and safe, and free of judgement or stigma.
"We are concerned women may not feel as safe to come forward seeking support as a result of what we are seeing in the US."
BCHS provides specialist nurse-led care for women seeking terminations until nine weeks gestation.
OTHER STORIES:
On average, the Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health Hub supports four women a week to medically terminate a pregnancy, however the number of women phoning the service seeking information or referrals for surgical termination is much higher.
Staff receive phone calls from across the broader Loddon Mallee region, where lack of access in some rural areas is a significant barrier to women being able to make choices.
"We are also mindful that banning terminations or making women afraid to seek support forces them into seeking unsafe abortions, putting their lives at risk," Mr José said.
"This service is part of a range of critical women's health programs we offer to support women to lead independent, healthy lives."
While termination is legal in Victoria, BCHS recognises there are still many barriers for women, including cost.
"While we seek to minimise costs, universal access to reproductive healthcare needs ongoing and sufficient funding for long term viability," Mr José said.
Advertisement
"It also needs to be properly embedded into the healthcare system, to ensure women receive timely responses."
Find out what services are offered at BCHS online at bchs.com.au
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.