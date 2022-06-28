Glittering gala raises more than $130K for Bendigo Health cancer wellness program

In a strong community effort Saturday evening's inaugural McKean McGregor Gala Ball raised more than $133,000 for Bendigo Health's cancer wellness program.
Almost 850 people attended the event at the Red Energy Arena which was supported by an amazing group of sponsors and donors who contributed significantly to making the night a success.
A number of items and experiences were also auctioned on the night with all funds raised adding to the tally.
McKean McGregor chief executive Todd Brown said they were proud to host the gala ball in support of the program.
"It brought the community together for a special night after a challenging two years, to have a night of fun and networking, while supporting a cause close to so many people," he said.
The cancer wellness program encompasses a range of activities to assist in improving the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of cancer patients and carers.
Bendigo Health cancer wellness coordinator Jenna Sing said the services offered by the program weren't funded by the government so they relied on the generosity of the community.
"This partnership with McKean McGregor means so much to us," she said.
"It will enable us to continue to provide services to our cancer patients such as remedial massage, reflexology and so much more."
Bendigo Health board chair Ewa Piejko said she appreciated the generosity of the community, sponsors and fundraising committee who gave so much to bring everyone together for a wonderful event and raise money for a worthy cause.
"The donation will make a big difference assisting patients and loved ones with the challenges of their cancer journey," Dr Piejko said.
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation said it is proud to work with the community to raise funds for the cancer wellness program.
To learn more or support local cancer wellness services visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
