Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Glittering gala raises more than $130K for Bendigo Health cancer wellness program

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONORS: Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation board chair Scott Elkington, Bendigo Health board chair Ewa Piejko, and McKean McGregor Real Estate Sales and Marketing manager Brock Pinner. Picture: AJ TAYLOR

In a strong community effort Saturday evening's inaugural McKean McGregor Gala Ball raised more than $133,000 for Bendigo Health's cancer wellness program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.