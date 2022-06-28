Afghanistan's population has been dealt another blow after the eastern border of the country which neighbours Pakistan was hit by a devastating magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Wednesday.
Bendigo-based tiler Taher Afshan has lived in Australia for 12 years, after fleeing persecution in his native Afghanistan, but the distance has not dulled the pain.
More than 1000 people have been killed and many more left homeless in an already fragile situation, following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.
While Mr Afshan's family and friends are safe elsewhere in the country, he is devastated for the many people affected.
The local tradesman said it was really tough to see the news, especially given his belief the Taliban would not help the people who really needed it.
"The Australian people always helped and I appreciate that," Mr Afshan said.
"And one of them is me (who received the help) - I get help a lot.
"People got really affected badly by the earthquake (and) at the moment they don't have food, their house is gone.
"The earthquake was really bad - very powerful and strong."
Mr Afshan said he hoped anyone who could help the people of Afghanistan would do so - and said he and others would deeply appreciate that generosity. While the Taliban has said they would not interfere with earthquake aid, Mr Afshan does not trust the group.
"If they really want to work for people, they would find jobs for people and they would let women work and they would let the girls go to school," he said.
"They are not there for help for anyone. I don't trust them.
"Already people are dying from hunger, already people (are) homeless, already people had a lot of problems and this ... now is like 100 per cent more problems."
While there are many forums through which people can donate to the Afghan community, independent non-profit evaluator Charity Navigator has recommended Global Giving's fundraising available through globalgiving.org/projects/afghanistan-earthquake-relief-fund/ and the American based Center for Disaster Philanthropy's campaign through disasterphilanthropy.org/disasters/2022-afghanistan-earthquake/.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
