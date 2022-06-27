A VIOLENT man has lost his place on the eye transplant waiting list because he is in prison for a terrifying attack on his central Victorian partner.
The Melbourne County Court was told on Monday afternoon that the 30-year-old was blind in one eye and had hoped to receive a cornea transplant so he could regain his full vision.
Defence barrister Raj Bhattacharya said his client had found prison difficult because he could only see from one side.
The man has been in custody for nearly a year while awaiting sentencing for the horrifying assault on the woman in July 2021.
On Monday he pleaded guilty to charges of false imprisonment, threats to inflict serious injuries and kill his partner, trespass, assault and contravention of a family violence intervention order.
Prosecutor Daryl Brown said the woman had gone to police for help on July 16 and the man had been arrested, but was quickly bailed.
Mr Brown said that as soon as the man left the police station, he called a taxi and had gone straight back to the woman's house.
His partner, who was 25 weeks pregnant, had already fled because she did not feel safe.
"On learning the offender had been bailed the victim quickly gathered up her belongings and went to stay at a friend's house where she sought refuge for the night," he said.
Mr Brown said that when the man arrived back at the house he had snuck inside and lain in wait for her inside a nursery room.
He ambushed her when she came home the next day and threatened her with a hammer and then a knife. He threatened to violently terminate her pregnancy and demanded cigarettes.
The woman's friend had been waiting outside the house and ran to a neighbouring property to call triple zero.
Mr Brown said police came to rearrest the man and had to use capsicum spray to subdue him.
Mr Bhattacharya said the case was one of serious family violence but his client had pleaded guilty and was entitled to a discount on his sentence.
Judge Anne Hassan SC adjourned the case until Thursday for sentencing.
