'See how quickly women's rights are eroded': Bendigo officials on the overturning of Roe v Wade

WHILE the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn a woman's right to abortion occurred 14,506 km away, officials in Bendigo and Victoria are seeing concerns grow across the community.
And while a different law-making system protects Victorian women from the same fate, some say there is "still a long way to go" for issues surrounding access to abortions in the state.
The 1973 Roe v Wade ruling recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it across the US with a 6 to 3 vote to end abortion rights by the Supreme Court's conservative majority.
The overturning of this rule has seen 10 states across the US automatically ban abortions and another five could see the same in the next 30 days.
"It was really, really saddening from a global perspective for women's rights," Women's Health Loddon Mallee chief executive Tricia Currie said.
"There has been such an incredible fight that women and their supporters have had to just have control over their own bodies and their own sexual and reproductive health.
"We can see how quickly women's rights are eroded and we feel absolutely concerned for women in America."
Health officials are concerned this ruling will force women to seek "unsafe" treatments and measures to obtain an abortion in some areas.
According to the World Health Organisation, 4.7 to 13.2 per cent of maternal deaths can be attributed to unsafe abortion.
In developed regions, it is estimated that 30 women die from every 100,000 unsafe abortions and in developing regions, that number rises to 220 deaths per 100,000 unsafe abortions.
Physical health risks associated with unsafe abortion include:
Ms Currie said these numbers are bound to increase after the recent SCOTUS ruling.
"We know abortions will continue and they will happen in very unhealthy and unsafe circumstances," she said.
"We've seen this happen in the past when women's health care is legislated in such a way that they can't make a choice, that women will travel to seek support, whether that be interstate or even overseas.
"It's not just the physical toll on women and people's bodies, there's a psychological toll that needs to be addressed too."
In Victoria, a state that decriminalised abortion in 2008, women and people can have an abortion up to 24 weeks, but beyond that two doctors must sign off before it can be performed.
Victorian Deputy Premier and Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said she was present and fought for that decision in Parliament 14 years ago.
"I've always been a very, very strong supporter and campaigner for the right for women to choose," she said.
"And what we've seen over the last few days coming out of the United States is you have to continue to work really hard to protect those hard fought gains."
Ms Allan said she didn't see abortions being outlawed in Victoria anytime soon.
"I was in Parliament at the time and it was a really challenging debate, but it's an important one," she said.
"I don't see any change coming on that front in Victoria, but we've got to keep working really hard to support the rights and equality of women and indeed, all members of our community.
"You've got to keep working hard on these important causes."
Despite these laws in the state, significant barriers to access remain and reform is needed to protect people's rights going forward, legal and reproductive rights advocates say.
"The additional layers of cost, isolation and feeling unsupported, as experienced by women and gender diverse people accessing a service in rural areas are inequities that already exist," Ms Currie said.
"We must always be concerned that abortion is seen to be part of comprehensive women's health care and a human right"
"The data shows that only around 10 per cent of general practitioners are registered to prescribe the medication used for some abortions.
"And that needs to be supported by pharmacists and staff. It's one thing to think about the legislation, but you need to build the workforce that will support women's health."
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the state government was doing its part to ensure women have more health options.
"It is essential that Victorians can make decisions about their sexual and reproductive health that are right for them," she said.
"This is why we have a network of metropolitan, regional and rural health services which provide surgical terminations.
"We've also established eight women's sexual and reproductive health hubs across Victoria with a further three to open across regional Victoria over the next four years.
"Making a decision like this can be difficult and it's why we also fund 1800 My Options, a confidential and free phoneline and online service that provides information and referral pathways for a range of sexual health needs, including surgical termination."
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
