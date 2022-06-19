Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Bigger and better' Australian Sheep and Wool Show comeback event to hit Bendigo in July

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMEBACK: Australian Sheep and Wool Show chief executive Margot Falconer is ready for the first show in two years. Picture: NONI HYETT

When Bendigo's Australian Sheep and Wool Show kicks off in July, it's set to be the comeback story of the century.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.