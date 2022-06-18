Bendigo bowls enthusiasts can now hit the greens at the Kangaroo Flat Bowling Club all year round thanks to the installation of a new synthetic green with lights.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, City of Greater Bendigo councillors and club members gathered to formally opened the club's new synthetic green, complete with 100 lux lighting, made possible with funds from each organisation.
With more than 80 members of all ages, and social bowls more popular than ever, the Kangaroo Flat Bowling Club is a focal point of bowls in the region.
"The upgraded facility is a great community investment," Kangaroo Flat Bowls Club board chair Brian Hansen said.
"It will enable the club to provide greater opportunities for community members to enjoy recreational and social activities whilst also improving their wellbeing."
The new synthetic surface will be a water saver, more durable, competition ready and requires less maintenance, allowing players to get the most out of the greens at the popular club all year round.
The project also included the installation of fencing and spectator seating with shade structures.
With $330,000 from the government's Local Sports Grants initiative, $152,000 from the City of Greater Bendigo and $52,000 from the club itself, the project was able to be completed.
Council mayor Andrea Metcalf said investments such as these would help put Bendigo on the map.
"The timing of this project completion couldn't be better," she said.
"When we speak with people about the upcoming Commonwealth Games and ask what sports we should host, almost everyone suggests lawn bowls.
"I have suggested to the club they should submit an expression of interest to have some of the competition hosted here in Kangaroo Flat."
Together, the new facilities will help the club build memberships, extend pennant competitions and host more intra and interclub tournaments which can attract teams from around the region.
"Kangaroo Flat Bowling Club is the home of bowls in this area - locals deserve appropriate facilities they can be proud of Ms Edwards said.
"Better sport and recreation facilities make it easier for Victorians to get involved in local sport and recreation and lead healthy and active lifestyles.
"Investments like these are about creating jobs, stimulating local economies, and fast-tracking community recovery by improving the health, wellbeing, and social outcomes for Victorian communities."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
