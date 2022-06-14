Demolition has commenced on sections of the Trentham Mechanics Institute beginning the building's $6 million transformation into the Trentham Community Hub.
Works are ramping up on the site, with tree removal, sewer realignment and removal of asbestos now completed.
Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie was joined on a site tour and official launch of construction recently by Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas.
"This is a major investment for Trentham and surrounds, and I'm thrilled to see the new hub underway," he said.
The building will incorporate a library, council customer service centre and large community hall.
"It will also feature a commercial-style kitchen, visitor information services, playgroup area, on- site parking, all beautifully situated in landscaped surrounds," Cr Drylie said.
"This $6 million project has significant community benefit, and stimulus opportunity for our Shire.
"We are very grateful for the funding from both state and federal governments towards this important community project."
Regional Development Victoria has provided $3.5 million through the Regional Infrastructure Fund, with $1.1 million from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grant.
"I'm particularly pleased with the building design, which achieves a five-star Greenstar rating," Cr Drylie said.
"One of the strengths of this project has been the extensive community input into the design, including establishment of a Project Advisory Group of local residents.
"Another benefit of the design is incorporation of a back-up generator, to serve the community in times of power outage and ensure the building can remain operating."
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
