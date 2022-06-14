Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hepburn Shire 'thrilled' to see construction of new Trentham Community Hub underway

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE

Demolition has commenced on sections of the Trentham Mechanics Institute beginning the building's $6 million transformation into the Trentham Community Hub.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.