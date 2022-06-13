Bendigo Advertiser
Trentham Mechanics Institute set to become town's new community hub

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:07am, first published 2:00am
CELEBRATE: Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas, mayor Tim Drylie and Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas with the town's Project Advisory Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

The historic Trentham Mechanics Institute is set to be transformed into a new community hub, with hopes the new venue will help bring locals together for events big and small.

