The historic Trentham Mechanics Institute is set to be transformed into a new community hub, with hopes the new venue will help bring locals together for events big and small.
Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas recently announced the start of construction of the Trentham Community Hub, backed by a $3.5 million investment from the Victorian government's Regional Infrastructure Fund.
The funding will enable Hepburn Shire Council to extend and renovate the existing mechanics institute to deliver new spaces including a library, function and meeting rooms - creating more space for the Trentham community to gather and participate in local events.
The council will also operate a new visitor information and customer service centre within the hub, giving locals and visitors access to key facilities in a single location.
Initial works will involve asbestos removal, demolition and site preparation. Up to 26 jobs will be created during the hub's construction with another five ongoing jobs to be supported once the project is completed late next year.
Established in 1881, the Trentham Mechanics Institute was turned into a town hall in 1938. Mechanics institutes were located across Victoria and offered education for tradesmen, with many since restored as community centres and libraries.
The government is also supporting Trentham with over $2 million through the Community Sport Infrastructure Stimulus Program for the Trentham Sportsground Reserve Pavilion Redevelopment.
The $178 million sports infrastructure program has backed 70 projects worth $335 million, generating more than 800 jobs.
The redevelopment will deliver a community sports facility that delivers all abilities access, gender neutral changerooms and a family-friendly design for sports clubs and the community.
The Regional Infrastructure Fund is part of the government's flagship Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund and is key to the government's record investment of more than $36 billion across regional and rural Victoria since 2015.
The state government has invested more than $700 million in its Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund since 2015 - supporting around 13,000 jobs and delivering 1000 projects.
Information and guidelines for the Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund can be found at rdv.vic.gov.au/rjif
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
