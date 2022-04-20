Andrew Martin returns to compete at Axedale, Neangar Park pro-am tournaments

news, local-news,

It's been quite a while since born and bred Bendigo professional Andrew Martin has been back to his home district to play golf. This week the 37-year-old returns to compete in both Axedale and Neangar Park's annual pro-am tournaments. "I haven't been back to Bendigo for quite some time, probably since before COVID-19 began," he said. "I am definitely looking forward to coming back and playing some courses I know very well." Related: First up is the Symes Motors BMW-backed Axedale pro-am on Thursday, which Martin won in 2019 with a six-under par 63 - one shot ahead of runner-up Rubel Lal. Martin will play alongside 2021 three-way tie winner Wade Lowrie on Thursday, with the pair teeing off the par-three 18th at 10.30am. Also in the field for Thursday is Axedale local Kris Mueck who holds the current course record of 59-off-the-stick (-10) which was set back at the 2019 pro-am. Mueck will tee up at 10.30am off the par-four fifth alongside Adam McLean. Since Martin last played in Bendigo, he has sealed his breakthrough professional victory at the 2021 edition of TPS Sydney. He finished the final round at Bonnie Doon Golf club with a 10-under score, taking him to 18-under. During the winning-round he equalled a world record and fired a career-low round with four eagles to win the tournament. Most recently he has been competing in Thailand on the Asian Tour and other Australian PGA events. In regard to his game on the golf course, he still feels there's room for some improvement which he hopes to see over the next two days. "It's not quite exactly where I want it to be at the moment," he said. "I need it to all come together in the one round and avoid making easy mistakes which can end up being quite costly." Overall Martin was pleased to see the pro-am events back on the calendar after a mixed couple of years due to COVID-19. "It's great to have such strong numbers entered which are needed to run these tournaments," he said. "Especially at this time of the year as there are other events across the country, including the WA PGA, so it's difficult for the organisers to find dates that don't conflict." Following Axedale on Thursday, Neangar Park will host its pro-am on Friday. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

