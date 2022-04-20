'Bendigo's greens will be a paradise to play on': Aaron Wilson on 2026 Comm Games

news, local-news,

When Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aaron Wilson found out that his home district would be hosting bowls events in 2026 it revived plenty of good memories. Bendigo is set to hold numerous lawn and para lawn bowls events in four years time when the Commonwealth Games come to regional Victoria. In regards to the region's bowls facilities, 2018 Gold Coast singles gold medallist Aaron Wilson, 30, says the athletes will find them to be a "paradise to play on". "We are really lucky in Bendigo as we have a number of clubs with beautiful greens which are perfect for the Games," he said. "It's really exciting to have been named as one of the regional cities that will host events." Announced last Tuesday by premier Daniel Andrews, Bendigo is among one of four regional hubs that will host events and an athletes' village. In addition to bowls, Bendigo will also facilitate T20 cricket, cycling, netball, squash, weightlifting and para powerlifting. Wilson, who was born in St Arnaud, has been around bowls for 19 years and has a career that spans gold-winning performances at world championships, Comm Games and several other top achievements. However, there is one that will always remain close to his heart - 2018 on the Gold Coast when he defeated Canadian Ryan Bester 21-14 for the gold medal. A then 26-year-old Wilson became the third Australian in history to win the blue ribbon men's singles event behind Rob Parella in 1990 and Kelvin Kerkow in 2006. "To be a part of the great culture that we have at Bowls Australia and to be picked on that team is something I will never forget," he said. "Even better was being able to get the job done while having all my friends and family there." Wilson started bowling at the age of 11 at North Bendigo Bowls Club alongside his three brothers Matt, Nathan and Cameron. He quickly developed into one of Victoria's best junior players and by the age of 16 he was skipper of Bendigo Bowls Club in division one pennant. As a teenager, Aaron won the Cyril Michelsen Trust Fund award as part of the then Bendigo Sports Star of the Year awards. Wilson moved on to play pennant bowls in Melbourne with several clubs and scored a major win of his career in 2013 when he won the Australian Open singles crown. Related: Wilson could be best bowler in the world: Flapper With the 2022 Birmingham Comm Games only a few months away, Wilson's eyes are now firmly on making the final team to defend his title. "The Jackeroos are doing all we can to prepare for Birmingham to ensure we are in full flight so that we can make our stamp on the UK," he said. When asked if he would be eager to compete in Bendigo in four years time, Wilson said he would embrace the opportunity. "There's definitely a few other goals on my list I want to tick off before I look at it, but it's certainly something I'd be interested to participate in if I get the chance," he said. Bendigo Campase Goldfields Bowls Region president Paul Moller was thrilled when it was announced the region would host lawn bowls events. "This is phenomenal," he said. "This will only do us a huge bonus in advertising how good our sport is by having the world's best right here on our doorstep. Moller expected crowds to travel from far and wide across the state to see the bowlers in action on the Bendigo district's rinks. "When the Commonwealth Games were in Melbourne in 2006 people from regional areas had to travel quite a long distance to see the action," he said. "But to have events right here in the middle of Victoria it's going to draw in a lot of spectators from regional areas." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/7817e6c5-feb5-4d58-8630-bc6d6fe53a77.jpg/r3_63_980_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg