Lucas Herbert paired with Arjun Atwal for Zurich Classic

Lucas Herbert will team up with Arjun Atwal at this week's 2022 Zurich Classic. The 72-hole PGA Tour pairs event will see Herbert and Atwal compete in the iconic format where the first and third rounds are played as a best ball at TPC Louisiana. The second and final rounds are played under an alternate shot foursomes format. There is a standard 36-hole cut to reduce the field down to 33 teams. Herbert's partner in Atwal has decades of knowledge as the 49-year-old Indian-born player has winning experience on the PGA, Asian and European Tours. Sport news: The most recent edition of the Zurich Classic in 2021 was won by Australian duo Cam Smith and Marc Leishman (-20) who defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff. Herbert heads into the tournament after his most recent start two weeks ago at the Masters. Herbert shot a two-over opening round, followed by a four-over second round to miss the cut by two shots.

