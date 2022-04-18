Lucas Herbert paired with Arjun Atwal for Zurich Classic
Lucas Herbert will team up with Arjun Atwal at this week's 2022 Zurich Classic.
The 72-hole PGA Tour pairs event will see Herbert and Atwal compete in the iconic format where the first and third rounds are played as a best ball at TPC Louisiana.
The second and final rounds are played under an alternate shot foursomes format.
There is a standard 36-hole cut to reduce the field down to 33 teams.
Herbert's partner in Atwal has decades of knowledge as the 49-year-old Indian-born player has winning experience on the PGA, Asian and European Tours.
Sport news:
The most recent edition of the Zurich Classic in 2021 was won by Australian duo Cam Smith and Marc Leishman (-20) who defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff.
Herbert heads into the tournament after his most recent start two weeks ago at the Masters.
Herbert shot a two-over opening round, followed by a four-over second round to miss the cut by two shots.
