Goldfields swing: Neangar Park, Axedale prepare to host annual pro-am golf tournaments

The biggest week on the Bendigo region's golfing calendar is here. Two of the district's golf clubs will hold their annual pro-am events, starting on Thursday at Axedale followed by Neangar Park on Friday. Axedale president Peter Hoskin said 2022 was primed to be the club's best pro-am tournament to date. "Thanks to the great work of our superintendent Chris Neville and his team, the course is in its best-ever condition and will provide a good test for quality players," he said. "The greens are quick, but true, and whoever putts well will have a real chance." Last year resulted in a three-way tie victory between Tim Elliott, Alex Edge and Wade Lowrie who each finished up with rounds of three-under par 66. Both Elliott and Lowrie are returning in 2022 to defend their title, in addition to several other top touring professionals which includes local stars Andrew Martin and Kris Mueck. Fellow Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert won't be in action this year as he's currently on tour in the United States, but the world number 45 has thrown his support behind the event by sponsoring the amateur field. "This is a way I can acknowledge the huge role the Bendigo golfing community played in my amateur days," Herbert said "It's getting more difficult for me to come back and play in local events; this way I can stay connected and support those who supported me." The format for both events will see a field of professionals compete in a stroke tournament alongside amateurs that will play stableford. With approximately 100 players set to converge on the club for the Symes Motors BMW-backed event, Axedale tournament director Andrew Watson and other members have been hard at work ensuring the course is in top condition come tee time on Thursday. "I am lucky to have a very good team behind me that have proven they are capable of running a great tournament," Watson said. "Whether it's matching professionals with amateurs, organising the draw or helping out across the course - they really do a great job." Watson said the recent deluge of rain across the region during the Easter long weekend had come at the perfect time. "Our superintendent is very pleased that we've had a bit of precipitation on the course as it was getting a bit dry in parts," Watson said. At this stage the forecast for both events looks to be clear. On Thursday the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast zero chance of rain with a maximum of 18 degrees, with Friday's conditions expected to be very similar. The rain earlier in the week was also welcomed at Neangar Park. The club's head professional Dean Dixon has taken on the role of tournament director for 2022 and can't wait to see the competition underway. "Everything is ready to go," he said. "Due to the rain the greens won't be as quick as we'd hoped but they will still be fast enough to challenge the professionals. "The field of players is looking really good and hopefully the weather can hold off so they can shoot some low numbers." FLASHBACK: Fired-up Victorian Levi Burns earns Neangar Park Pro-Am victory | Photos The field at Neangar is quite similar to Axedale and will include defending champion Levi Burns. The Victorian from Patterson River GC won the 2021 tournament with a classy six-under par, two shots ahead of the runners-up. Herbert, who spent endless hours playing at Neangar as an amateur, has also thrown his support behind the event. More than anything Dixon was happy to have Neangar's 18-hole par 71 course put in the spotlight at the Evolution Copy Print Solutions- backed event. "It's awesome to have high-quality players on our course to show the amateurs, members and visitors how it can be played," he said. "It also provides sponsors and the club with exposure to the broader golf community." The action at Neangar also starts at 10am and will feature live streaming of feature holes which can be viewed on the club's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/5b64dd9b-c914-417e-acb8-edecce1aa13d.jpg/r0_339_3157_2123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg