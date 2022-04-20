Bendigo district club golf results | April 13-16

news, local-news,

Mixed: Winners: B. Lynch/H. Hancock 71 Runners-up: J. Harris/L. Turnbull 67, M. McIntosh/P. Collins 67 c/b Men: Winners: W. Norman/R. Bolton 87 Runners-up: R. Champion/D. Conley 85, W. Walsh/I. Kellett 79, A. Eddy/R. Gill 71 NTP: Women: J. Alexander (3rd), S. Caruana (2nd & 5th) P. Collins (Straight drive) Men: A. Rosos (3rd), D. Conley (16th), C. Coutts (Straight Drive) Open: I. Barry (8th), S. Wharton (11th) Women: Winner: J. Farrell (31) 39 (Silver Spoon Qualifier) Runner-up: J. Roberts (+2) 37 NTP: R. Punton (3rd & 14th), J. Roberts (8th) Men: A-Grade: D. Schmidt (9) 45, A. McLean (9) 39, C. Ryan (10) 39 B-Grade: K. Purdon (17) 41, I. Kellett (16) 40, S. Symes (17) 38 C-Grade: M. Connor (23) 42, M. Stiggants (31) 40, J. Anderton (20) 38 NTP: B. Evans (3rd & 16th) GOLF NEWS: Winners: J. Mazzarella (26)/C. Hilson (24) 77 Runners-up: G. Parlby (21)/C. Veldman (23) 62 NTP: J. Mazzarella (1st), N. Collier (16th) A -Grade: J. Prior (24) 34, L. Robertson (14) 33 B-Grade: J. Treyvaud (42) 31, J. Bazley (45) 27 9 Holes: M. Campbell 14 c/b NTP: 5th - J. Prior. 16th - J. Prior. 17th - L. Robertson Winners: W. Oster/Y. MacDonald def T. Jefferies/J. Goode 2/1. A-Grade: J. Needs (25) 37, J. Bilkey (5) 36 NTP: 12th A - J. Bilkey. B - M. Elliott 16th - S. Thorpe 17th - S. Thorpe 9 Holes: G. Cox 15 A-Grade: J. Hammond (18) E B-Grade: H. Martin (24) -1 C-Grade: M. Fleiner (34) +4 NTP: A. Cossar (3rd), M. Fleiner (16th), M. Green (Putts) A-Grade: B. Balintong (6) 40, J. Hawke (12) 38 B-Grade: R. Chandler (13) 39 c/b, P. Kelly (14) 39 C-Grade: B. Menz (22) 41, R. Pettifer (21) 38 NTP: M. Hafkamp (3rd), B. Gunn (7th), A. Threlfall (10th), S. Gilchrist (12th), P. Maisano (16th) A-Grade: B. Balintong (5) 41, M. Hafkamp (-1) 40, J. Brown (3) 37 c/b B-Grade: P. O'Rourke, D. Williams (10) 37, D. Turner (14) 36 C-Grade: S. Farr (27) 39, RR. Eckardt (31) 38, I. Brewer (19) 36 c/b Winners: F. Stewart/A. Kerr (83) Runners-up: M. Gitsham/D. Sherwell 76 NTP: B. Gunn (3rd), M. Barnes (7th), R. Holmberg (10th), N. Bambury (12th), B. Balintong (16th) Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

