Bendigo district club golf results | April 13-16
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday April 13 (S'ford Multiplier)
Mixed:
Winners: B. Lynch/H. Hancock 71
Runners-up: J. Harris/L. Turnbull 67, M. McIntosh/P. Collins 67 c/b
Men:
Winners: W. Norman/R. Bolton 87
Runners-up: R. Champion/D. Conley 85, W. Walsh/I. Kellett 79, A. Eddy/R. Gill 71
NTP: Women: J. Alexander (3rd), S. Caruana (2nd & 5th) P. Collins (Straight drive) Men: A. Rosos (3rd), D. Conley (16th), C. Coutts (Straight Drive) Open: I. Barry (8th), S. Wharton (11th)
- Saturday April 16 (S'ford/Founders Cup R2)
Women:
Winner: J. Farrell (31) 39 (Silver Spoon Qualifier)
Runner-up: J. Roberts (+2) 37
NTP: R. Punton (3rd & 14th), J. Roberts (8th)
Men:
A-Grade: D. Schmidt (9) 45, A. McLean (9) 39, C. Ryan (10) 39
B-Grade: K. Purdon (17) 41, I. Kellett (16) 40, S. Symes (17) 38
C-Grade: M. Connor (23) 42, M. Stiggants (31) 40, J. Anderton (20) 38
NTP: B. Evans (3rd & 16th)
GOLF NEWS:
Marong
- Saturday April 16 (Two Person S'ford Multiplier)
Winners: J. Mazzarella (26)/C. Hilson (24) 77
Runners-up: G. Parlby (21)/C. Veldman (23) 62
NTP: J. Mazzarella (1st), N. Collier (16th)
Bendigo
- Tuesday April 12 (Stableford/Semi-final Bolton KO)
A -Grade: J. Prior (24) 34, L. Robertson (14) 33
B-Grade: J. Treyvaud (42) 31, J. Bazley (45) 27
9 Holes: M. Campbell 14 c/b
NTP: 5th - J. Prior. 16th - J. Prior. 17th - L. Robertson
- Thursday April 14 (Stableford/Final Bolton KO)
Winners: W. Oster/Y. MacDonald def T. Jefferies/J. Goode 2/1.
A-Grade: J. Needs (25) 37, J. Bilkey (5) 36
NTP: 12th A - J. Bilkey. B - M. Elliott 16th - S. Thorpe 17th - S. Thorpe
9 Holes: G. Cox 15
Neangar Park
- Wednesday April 13 (Stroke Club Medal R1)
A-Grade: J. Hammond (18) E
B-Grade: H. Martin (24) -1
C-Grade: M. Fleiner (34) +4
NTP: A. Cossar (3rd), M. Fleiner (16th), M. Green (Putts)
- Thursday April 14 (Stableford)
A-Grade: B. Balintong (6) 40, J. Hawke (12) 38
B-Grade: R. Chandler (13) 39 c/b, P. Kelly (14) 39
C-Grade: B. Menz (22) 41, R. Pettifer (21) 38
NTP: M. Hafkamp (3rd), B. Gunn (7th), A. Threlfall (10th), S. Gilchrist (12th), P. Maisano (16th)
- Friday April 15 (Good Friday Stableford)
A-Grade: B. Balintong (5) 41, M. Hafkamp (-1) 40, J. Brown (3) 37 c/b
B-Grade: P. O'Rourke, D. Williams (10) 37, D. Turner (14) 36
C-Grade: S. Farr (27) 39, RR. Eckardt (31) 38, I. Brewer (19) 36 c/b
- Saturday April 16 (S'ford Pairs Aggregate)
Winners: F. Stewart/A. Kerr (83)
Runners-up: M. Gitsham/D. Sherwell 76
NTP: B. Gunn (3rd), M. Barnes (7th), R. Holmberg (10th), N. Bambury (12th), B. Balintong (16th)
