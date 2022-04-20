Opening night success for Bendigo participants in Mildura

news, local-news, Mildura, Cup, Carnival, bendigo, Charlton, SandersonAshwood, Douglas, McCallum

THERE was some joy for Bendigo region participants on the opening night of the Mildura Cup Carnival at the City Oval Paceway on Tuesday. Rising star Ryan Sanderson claimed his share of the driving honours with a double, while, as he does so often up north, Bendigo trainer-driver Alex Ashwood notched up a winner with another stable newcomer Accelere. A productive night included driving wins for Jack Laugher and Neil McCallum, while the Strathfieldsaye-based Douglas stable managed to qualify two horses for Saturday night's Group 2 Mildura Pacing Cup (2600m). In an ominous sign for the $60,000 final, the cup heats were dominated by the Emma Stewart stable, with Our Millionaire claiming the first by 5.4-metres before Phoenix Prince was even more convincing in the second with an explosive 8.1m win over the short-priced favourite Boots Electric ($1.75) and Bulletproof Boy. Both Douglas-trained contenders Khaki Nui and Im No Outlaw made it through to the final following respective fifth and fourth-placed finishes in their heats. One of the stable's former representatives Starvin Marvin, now trained just across the border from Mildura at Gol Gol by Geoff Lucas, also qualified for the final by finishing fourth behind Our Millionaire. Wins in both cup heats gave 28-year-old reinsman Mark Pitt an impressive three wins on the night from only three drives. It continued a golden run for the trainer-driver combination of Stewart and Pitt, who dominated Saturday night's Easter Cup meeting in Launceston by winning nine of the 10 races on the program, and all nine they had a horse in. Also in the midst of a purple patch, highlighted by metropolitan wins at Melton on the last three Saturday nights, Charlton youngster Sanderson carried his bright form into Tuesday night and notched up a double. The 18-year-old steered home winners for Bolinda trainer Glen Davies aboard Cobargo Grin and home track trainer Andrew Vozlic on Robert Crocka in respective heats of the Park Douglas Printing Pace. Meanwhile, the Ashwood-trained and driven Accelere ($2.30 favourite) overcame a few anxious moments to win on debut for his new stable. The six-year-old Auckland Reactor gelding galloped in the score up, but was not significantly inconvenienced and quickly found the lead before going on to lead all the way in his heat of the Tenderprint Australia 2022 Cup . Formerly trained in New South Wales by Kevin Pizzuto, Accelere won for the sixth time in 40 starts and should prove hard to stop in Saturday night's $25,000 final. He arrived in Victoria with placings in three of his four starts this season at Menangle and delivered Ashwood his 34th training win of the season in Victoria. Following a double for the Douglas stable at Melton on Saturday night, Laugher added to his win tally with a victory aboard the Reece Moore-trained Loyola Rocknrolla, while McCallum combined with young Mildura trainer Lachlan Prothero for success with the four-year-old mare Goodtime Maddie. Racing continues on Friday night, headlined by the $20,000 Group 3 Mildura Trotters Cup (2600m). A small field of eight includes this year's Wedderburn Trotters Cup runner-up Travel Bug for Kooreh owner-trainer Jason McNaulty. MORE HARNESS RACING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/20586a34-dcf2-4b31-8818-69eb42f41707.jpg/r3_330_2198_1570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg