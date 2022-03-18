coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 171 new on Friday. According to data from the Department of Health, active cases in the area have continued to rise to 1105. The total number of cases in Greater Bendigo since the beginning of the pandemic is now 15,226. In other parts of the state, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 66. The Campaspe Shire has recorded 50 and Central Goldfields added another 24 cases. Mount Alexander (14), Gannawarra (16), Loddon (17) and Buloke (2) all recorded a number of new cases. Victoria has recorded another 9036 COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The new cases are made up of 5872 rapid-antigen test reports and 3164 positive PCR tests. Health workers tested 20,651 people on Thursday. Sadly, nine people died of coronavirus overnight. It is the second day in a row the state has seen more than 9000 daily cases. Victoria has seen an increase of daily cases each day since Saturday, March 12. Active cases across the state now stand at 47,242. A total of 199 spent Monday in hospital with COVID-19, 23 in intensive care and five on ventilators. Greater Bendigo now has 1091 active cases after the municipality recorded 210 new cases on Thursday. State vaccine clinic administered 4656 vaccines on Thursday while 63.4 of people over 18 have received three jabs.

