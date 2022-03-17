news, local-news, news, bendigo, indian association of bendigo, holi bendigo, festival of colours, golden square pool, spring, colour

Bendigo is set for a colourful weekend when the Indian Association of Bendigo holds its first event this weekend. Holi, or the Festival of Colours, is a chance to get together with family and friends and enjoy each other's company surrounded by good food, music and more. IAB president Abhishek Awasthi said after the last two years of COVID-19, the event would be a great way to remember what we should be grateful for. MORE NEWS: Dr Dilani Daluwatte introduces rTMS treatment at Bendigo's new Theta Clinic "In Bendigo, it's always been a few families coming together to celebrate the beginning of spring, but now with things opening up again, we want to share this event with everyone," he said. "Holi is one of the biggest celebrations in the Indian calendar and it's important for us to bring this colourful day to life." Celebrated on March 18, Holi is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. For many Indian families, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. And it can sometimes get messy - in a good way of course. "People are encouraged to wear a white shirt to the event and we can guarantee it won't be white when you leave," Mr Awasthi said. OTHER STORIES: "We have herbal coloured powders that attendees will be able to throw at their friends and families, putting a smile on everyone's faces." Bendigo-based companies such as BigBazaar and Sargun Indian Tandoori Restaurant will be at the event providing delicious food for guests. Golden Square Pool president Sam Kane said holding events such as these was a great end to the swimming season. "We're really proud and delighted to be able to be a part of such a fantastic event," he said. "All of our volunteers have been working hard to get the pools looking great for the weekend, we're very excited." Mr Awasthi said he was excited to see all the tickets for the event sell out within days of being online. MORE NEWS: Bendigo airport expansion delays feared "It's great to see the event being so popular," he said. "This is just the first event, we have plenty more on our calendar for later on in the year for everyone to enjoy." The Festival of Colours (Holi) will be held from 11am until 3pm on March 19. No alcohol is permitted and all ticket holders must show proof of vaccination before entering, The Golden Square Pool will be closed for the private event and not open to the public. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f465ac7a-52b8-4d4a-b544-ff888ab58c64.jpg/r0_72_1694_1029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg