Bendigo airport expansion delays feared

BENDIGO residents may be waiting even longer before they see their new airport, after the federal opposition noted council has still not received their contract. The Liberal-Nationals coalition announced they would fund the $4.5 million airport expansion in January, thanks to a Community Development Grant. The council had been lobbying the federal government for three years for the funding and were pleased with their success in January. More news: 'Disgraceful': 34 impaired drivers taken off central Victorian roads during Operation Arid However, the process is taking "longer than anticipated", said Greater Bendigo City Council chief executive Craig Niemann. "We've received advice from the deputy Prime Minister that the project is supported at a federal level," Mr Neimann said. "But then there's a process of formalising an application and the government reviewing and considering the full detail (of the application)... so that's in train right now. "If it was not finalised before the election we would have to think about how we would go forward with the project." More news: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed in Maryborough With a federal election looming and a seemingly slow administrative process, the federal opposition say they are wary of the coalition's tendency for empty promises. "We're weeks out from the federal election, and as we stand here today there is no contract in place, which means it's not guaranteed," federal Labor member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said. "It needs to be contracted before the election is called and the government goes into caretaker mode. "They promised $10 million for safety improvements on the Calder Alternate highway and we haven't seen a cent of that money since it was promised." However, federal Liberal senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson was adamant the project would go ahead. "As soon as the Morrison government announced the grant, the Department of Infrastructure sent the City of Bendigo the preliminary paperwork to complete before undertaking the necessary due diligence," she said. "I expect a funding agreement will be issued and finalised in the next few weeks within the expected timeline." OTHER NEWS: Just under 10,000 COVID-19 cases recorded, another seven deaths However, the federal nationals member for Nicholls Damian Drum could not guarantee the contract would be signed before the election. "The Federal Government is working through all the necessary contracts and we're hoping this can be done prior to the caretaker period coming into effect," Mr Drum said. "The relevant department has requested additional documents from Council and once that work is completed, this great project that will see benefits flow into the Goulburn Valley can commence." Two weeks out from the federal budget with an election around the corner, Bendigo residents are eagerly awaiting the expansion which could see nearly 60 jobs created and new domestic travel routes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

