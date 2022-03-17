Greater Bendigo records 210 new cases of COVID-19 on March 17, 2022
Greater Bendigo has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 210 new on Thursday.
According to data from the Department of Health, active cases in the area have also increased to 1091.
The total number of cases in Greater Bendigo since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 15,000 to 15,067.
In other parts of the state, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 83.
The Campaspe Shire has recorded 70 and Central Goldfields added another xx cases.
Mount Alexander (19), Gannawarra (10), Loddon (13) and Buloke (1) all recorded a number of new cases.
Just under 10,000 COVID-19 cases recorded, another seven deaths
Victoria has recorded another 9752 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 44,690.
The new cases recorded were made up of 6439 rapid-antigen tests and 3313 positive PCR test results.
Another seven people died with the virus.
There were 197 people in hospital, 23 in ICU and four on a ventilator.
We thank everyone who got vaccinated and tested yesterday.
Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.
More data soon: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic#COVID19VicDatapic.twitter.com/tXA8A9QRQM
Greater Bendigo saw another big jump in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 228 new on Wednesday.
Currently, Bendigo Health is treating six people in hospital with the virus, four of those are in the respiratory ward and one is in intensive care.
There are also 123 COVID patients being monitored at home through the Hospital in the Home program
What's making news?
More than 30 impaired drivers were taken off central Victorian roads over the Labour Day long weekend.
Police across the division, including Bendigo, put in 720 patrolling hours into Operation Arid, which also saw officers breath-test more than 4500 people.
The operation saw police ramp up enforcement following a tragic start to the year on Victorian roads.
Bendigo's Vietnam War veterans are now reaching out to those who served in Afghanistan amid mounting alarm over their treatment since the war's end.
Older veterans are stepping up outreach to servicemen and women who watched the fall of Kabul and war crimes allegations circulate.
Vietnam War veteran Paul Penno AM is among those "appalled" and increasingly worried about the stigma developing around those who served in Afghanistan.
He is leading a push to bring veterans of both wars together in Bendigo at the end of April.
