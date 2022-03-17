coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 210 new on Thursday. According to data from the Department of Health, active cases in the area have also increased to 1091. The total number of cases in Greater Bendigo since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 15,000 to 15,067. MORE NEWS: Em Black and the Big Bads will debut at Palling Bros Brewery on April 1 In other parts of the state, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 83. The Campaspe Shire has recorded 70 and Central Goldfields added another xx cases. Mount Alexander (19), Gannawarra (10), Loddon (13) and Buloke (1) all recorded a number of new cases. Victoria has recorded another 9752 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 44,690. The new cases recorded were made up of 6439 rapid-antigen tests and 3313 positive PCR test results. More news: 'Disgraceful': 34 impaired drivers taken off central Victorian roads during Operation Arid Another seven people died with the virus. There were 197 people in hospital, 23 in ICU and four on a ventilator. Greater Bendigo saw another big jump in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 228 new on Wednesday. Currently, Bendigo Health is treating six people in hospital with the virus, four of those are in the respiratory ward and one is in intensive care. There are also 123 COVID patients being monitored at home through the Hospital in the Home program More than 30 impaired drivers were taken off central Victorian roads over the Labour Day long weekend. Police across the division, including Bendigo, put in 720 patrolling hours into Operation Arid, which also saw officers breath-test more than 4500 people. The operation saw police ramp up enforcement following a tragic start to the year on Victorian roads. Bendigo's Vietnam War veterans are now reaching out to those who served in Afghanistan amid mounting alarm over their treatment since the war's end. More news: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed in Maryborough Older veterans are stepping up outreach to servicemen and women who watched the fall of Kabul and war crimes allegations circulate. Vietnam War veteran Paul Penno AM is among those "appalled" and increasingly worried about the stigma developing around those who served in Afghanistan. He is leading a push to bring veterans of both wars together in Bendigo at the end of April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/26e5e51b-a2d4-4ced-b4e1-aa1d72a4b51d.jpg/r0_154_4928_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg