Australian cricket royalty Steve Waugh visits Kingower to capture country spirit

news, local-news,

Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh returned to the grassroots of sport on Saturday. The former Australian test captain made the trip to Kingower Cricket Club as part of his passion for showcasing the Spirit of Cricket. Kingower CC secretary Wendy Murphy said Waugh was the most famous player to have visited "our little club in the middle of the bush". "Earlier this year Steve's team asked if they could come out to document our club as part of the Spirit of Cricket project," Murphy said. "To be honest when I told the club that he would be coming I didn't think many people believed me. "But the crowd absolutely loved it when he showed up." Cricket news: Waugh (AO) is one of Australia's most successful test cricketers with more than 150 matches. His expertise saw him captain the national team from 1999-2004 and is one of the most highly-regarded skippers in the history of the sport. Waugh now tours the world without a bat in his hand and has instead traded it for a camera on his quest to capture the heart and soul of a sport which has been such a massive part of his life. During the visit Waugh watched Kingower's senior team's Upper Loddon Cricket Association semi-final match against Boort-Yando. Boort-Yando 8/170 (40 overs). B. Minogue 31, F. Bear 30, J. Leach 3/40, K. Simpson 2/31 defeated Kingower 114 (38 overs). J. Leach 24, M. Rowe 22, D. Crilly 3/1 (8 overs), F. Bear 2/35. Boort-Yando will now meet Arnold in the grand final. In addition, Waugh spent time with the juniors signing autographs and giving them batting tips in the nets. "Kids flocked to him and he interacted with absolutely everybody - Steve and his whole crew were so down-to-earth," Murphy said. "To have them visit was really fantastic and a real buzz for the club. "We appreciate them coming out to visit our little club in the middle of the bush." Waugh recently visited India as part of the Spirit of Cricket project where he captured the essence of a sport which is considered a religion throughout the country. Read more: Tributes pour in for late maestro Warne Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/d399b9fe-78a6-4254-b09a-458f2e2e41db.jpg/r13_0_2034_1142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg