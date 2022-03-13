Stage set for thrilling BDCA finals series

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, Strathdale, United, finals, Strathfieldsaye

Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo United and Eaglehawk are the four teams left to battle for the Bendigo District Cricket Association premiership. While the Suns already had the minor premiership secured ahead of the final home and away round, Strathfieldsaye needed to defeat fifth-placed Bendigo to cement second place and the double-chance. The Jets won a thriller by two runs to lock in second place and set up a second semi-final clash with the Suns next Saturday. Bendigo United will host Eaglehawk in the cut-throat first semi-final. The Hawks trashed White Hills on Saturday to clinch fourth place. Strathfieldsaye's bowlers stood up under pressure in a good warm-up for the BDCA finals. Defending a total of 166, the Jets looked set for a final-round defeat when Bendigo skipper Nathan Fitzpatrick and Craig Pearce lifted the Goers to within 20 runs of victory with 27 balls remaining. The Jets fought back when Jed Rodda bowled Fitzpatrick for 26 and three balls later Matt Gray (1) was trapped lbw by Chathura Damith (2-48). Last pair Pearce and Bailey Goodwin batted sensibly and got bat on ball as they whittled the equation down to five runs to win off the final over. Pearce worked the first ball of the final over, bowled by Rodda, for two runs to leave the Goers requiring two runs to tie and three to win. Next ball a full delivery from Rodda (3-38) hit Pearce (17) on the pads and he was given out lbw. Leg-spinner Darcy Hunter took 3-21 for the Jets, while opener Tim Wood (39 off 26 balls) was the pick of their batters. Kyle Humphrys (28 and 3-32), Fitzpatrick (26 and 2-27) and Joel Bothe (27) were best for Bendigo. "We were in a bit of trouble there for a while, so it was good to get the points in the end,'' Jets' skipper Ben Devanny said. "We've had a few close games this year, and we have five guys aged 21 or younger, so it's good to build up that experience. "Nearly all of those close games we've won, hopefully that continues over the next couple of weeks." Strathdale-Maristians scored an imposing nine-wicket win over fellow semi-finalist Bendigo United at Bell Oval. The Suns rolled the Redbacks for 132 and then eased to victory for the loss of one wicket with 70 balls to spare. "We played 80-odd overs of really good cricket and executed the way we wanted to in a really pleasing way to finish the regular season,'' Suns' skipper Cam Taylor said. "I was really pleased with the way our bowlers stuck at it and we got the rewards." The Redbacks, who were without Steve Barrett and Harry Donegan, made a bright start and were 0-50. However, in the space of 10 balls they lost 3-3. After hitting James Barri for six, skipper Clayton Holmes holed out the next ball for 32 and in the following over Jack Pysing (2-30) removed Tom Starr (15) and Zane Keighran (second ball duck). When Riley Treloar was run out for three the Redbacks had lost 4-15. Jake Thrum (27 off 70) and Jayden Templeton (23 off 47) put their heads down and stemmed the bleeding, but the Redbacks lost their scoring power. They scrambled their way to 132 all out in the 45th over. Taylor (5-25) picked up five of the final six wickets to fall to claim yet another BDCA first XI five-wicket haul. For good measure, Taylor then added 65 not out with the bat as he combined with Grant Waldron (49 not out) for an unbroken stand of 113 for the second wicket. Eaglehawk secured a semi-final berth on the back of a comfortable win over a depleted White Hills side. Anthony West (90 off 91 balls) and Josh Williams (59 off 87 balls) added 143 for the first wicket before West became the first of three wickets for leg-spinner Nick Wallace (3-37). From 0-143 the Hawks looked like scoring 250-plus, but they lost their way and stumbled their way to all out 211. Stand-in White Hills' skipper Rhys Irwin (4-31) was the best with the ball. When Gavin Bowles (14) and Irwin (7) fell cheaply it was always going to be tough for the Demons to get anywhere near the Borough's 211. They were eventually dismissed for 101 in the 42nd over. Spinner Nash Viney (4-25) and wily veteran Aaron Monro (3-14) enjoyed their time at the bowling crease. Kangaroo Flat finished the season on a high with a four-wicket win over Huntly-North Epsom at Strauch Reserve. The match will go down in BDCA record books as the first time a female played in the first XI, with Jasmine Nevins representing Kangaroo Flat. The teenager more than held her own in an impressive debut. She took a catch, showed talent with her medium-pacers and batted well under pressure at the end of the match. Kenny Beith (3-25), Brent Hamblin (3-28) and Adam Burns (2-14) bowled tidily for the Roos as they restricted the Power to 8-159 off their 45 overs. Pathum De Mel (48) and Danushka Wijemanna (32) added 70 for the third wicket for the Power. Jake Klemm (60 off 66 balls) and Dylan Klemm (37 off 24 balls) appeared to have the run chase in control for the Roos, but when they fell, and Hamblin (2) followed soon after, the match was up for grabs. Batting at number eight, Nevins showed great composure to make 13 not out off seven balls. Nevins and skipper Chris Barber (20 not out) saw the Roos over the line with 12 overs to spare. Adam Ward (3-31) was the pick of the bowlers for a Power team that finished the summer with the wooden spoon. Sandhurst's steady improvement towards the back-end of the season continued with a 25-run win over Golden Square. After winning the toss and batting, the Dragons posted 9-176 thanks to 56 off 94 balls from Ben Leed and 38 off 47 balls from in-form opener Ash Gray. Square skipper Liam Smith capped another consistent season with the ball by taking 2-15 off his nine overs. Square's run chase started poorly when they fell to 2-8. Smith (17) and Scott Johnson (24) threatened to bat the Dogs back into the game, but when they fell in relatively quick succession the score was 4-61. Scott Trollope and Jake Higgins dug in and added 50 for the fifth wicket before Higgins fell for 29. Needing more than one run per ball to win the match, Trollope continued to attack. He looked capable of pinching the game for the Dogs, but Sandhurst spinner Kendrick Hatton had other ideas. The left-arm spinner, who has quickly established himself as one of the best death bowlers in the BDCA, took four of the final five wickets to fall as the DOgs lost 5-19 to be all out for 151. Hatton claimed 4-21, while Ben Yarwood had figures of 1-6 off six overs. 1. Strathdale-Maristians Record: 14-2 Points: 84 2. Strathfieldsaye Record: 12-4 Points: 72 3. Bendigo United Record: 10-5-1 Points: 63 4. Eaglehawk Record: 9-6-1 Points: 57 5. Bendigo Record: 8-8 Points: 48 6. Sandhurst Record: 7-9 Points: 42 7. Golden Square Record: 6-9-1 Points: 39 8. Kangaroo Flat Record: 6-9 Points: 36 9. White Hills Record: 3-13 Points: 18 10. Huntly-North Epsom Record: 2-12-1 Points: 15 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/8c9ed1f7-90d1-479e-8284-fee16d1512e8.jpg/r0_60_1768_1059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg