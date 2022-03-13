Spring Gully, Emu Creek play out tie in finald round of EVCA

sport, cricket, EVCA, Emu Creek, Spring Gully, Emu Valley, cricket

EVCA premiership hopefuls Spring Gully and Emu Creek played out a thrilling tie in the final home and away round. Needing 145 for victory, Spring Gully crashed to 7-99 before Alex Sutton (41 not out) and Shaun O'Shea (24) combined to put the Crows within sight of victory. With scores level, O'Shea was on strike for the final ball from Matthew Bourke, but in his bid for victory he was caught by Daniel Chamberlain and the points were shared. Phil Moore (4-34) did most of the damage for Emu Creek, while Chamberlain (1-15 off eight overs) bowled tightly. Earlier in the day, Simon Marwood (55) and Bourke (32) were best with the bat for Emu Creek. O'Shea (3-27) bowled well for the Crows. Mandurang secured the minor premiership with a commanding win over West Bendigo. Mandurang looked in a little bit of trouble at 4-76, but James Pietromonaco turned the game on its head with some heavy hitting. Pietromonaco smashed 72 off just 47 balls, including seven sixes, and added 75 for the fifth wicket with Cain Ladiges (39). Mandurang finished 7-209, with Josh Kinsman (4-66) the most successful bowler for West Bendigo. The Redbacks' reply started solidly enough, but from 1-47 they lost their final nine wickets for just 42 to be all out for 89. Pietromonaco capped a fine day by taking 3-16 with the ball. Beau Clements (3-32) also bowled well for Mandraung. United cruised to a 10-wicket win over Sedgwick. The Tigers' bowling attack did a fine job to restrict the Rams to 5-127 off their 40 overs. James Smith (2-34) was the leading wicket-taker, while Mac Whittle and Harry Whittle conceded just 17 and 18 runs respectively off their eight-over spells. In reply, openers Broderick Williams (64 not out) and Jayde Mullane (44 not out) had some valuable time in the middle ahead of the finals as they chased down Sedgwick's score in 24 overs. California Gully finished the season on a high note. The Cobras (4-155) defeated Axe Creek (150) by five runs in a game that went down to the final over. Brad Webster gave the Cobras a competitive total to bowl at after he belted 56 not out off 29 balls, including five sixes. Travis Nolan (47 not out off 105 balls) and Tas Fitzallen (32 off 74) batted patiently earlier in the innings. Axe Creek opener Joel Bish kept his side in the game as wickets fell regularly around him. Bish was at the crease with Paul Barber with Axe Creek needing nine runs off the final over. The Cobras' Brad Olson produced a dot ball with the opening delivery before Barber scored three runs off the second ball. Another dot ball followed before Bish was caught behind for a fine 72 and the Cobras celebrated victory. Zac Knapman (3-19) was the pick of the bowlers. Next Saturday's semi-finals: Madnruang v Emu Creek, United v Spring Gully. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/e9651905-7132-4083-b675-ffebd4d6d93e.jpg/r0_39_2642_1532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg