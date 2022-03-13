Jasmine Nevins helps Roos to victory in history-making BDCA match

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Nevins, Kangaroo Flat, female, Bendigo

The enormity of what she'd achieved still hadn't sunk in for Jasmine Nevins on Sunday morning. Less than 24 hours earlier she'd created history by becoming the first female to play in the Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI - a competition that started in 1894. Not only did Nevins play, she was integral to Kangaroo Flat's win over Huntly-North Epsom. The teenager took a catch, bowled eight overs and, with the game on the line, strode to the crease and made 13 not out off seven balls to help ensure the Roos finished the season with a win. "It felt like another game of cricket, playing with an awesome team,'' a humble Nevins said. "I really didn't focus on me being the first female to play in the first XI. I guess it's starting to sink in a little bit, but overall it was an awesome experience that I'm really thankful for. "I had so much fun. It was a great challenge and we won the game. The boys were super happy, I was super happy...I loved it." Read more: Nevins to make first XI debut for Roos Nevins bowled eight overs in Huntly-North Epsom's innings of 8-159. She bowled at the death, conceded 53 runs and was unlucky not to take at least one wicket after a couple of skied balls fell just short or wide of fielders. "It was a bit unfortunate (not to get a wicket), but that's cricket,'' Nevins said. "Cricket can be a cruel sport sometimes and you can't control that. "The Huntly batters picked up my line and length really well, particularly late in my spell, and played some really good shots." Nevins took a smart catch at short mid-wicket to remove Power star Danushka Wijemanna for 32. "It came kind of quick, so I was pretty happy to hang on to it,'' she said. Read more: Soggy end to Kangaroo Flat football practice match For much of Kangaroo Flat's innings it appeared Nevins would not get a bat. However, a middle-order collapse saw her walk to the wicket with the Roos 6-135. She joined skipper Chris Barber and they combined for a match-winning stand of 25. "I thought the top-order had it sorted and that I wouldn't get a bat,'' Nevins said. "I was a little bit nervous. Off my second ball I nearly spooned a catch back to the bowler and I thought I could not play a worse shot than that, which probably helped settle my nerves." Nevins faced Adam Ward - one of the BDCA's premier bowlers and a former Victoria Country representative - and scored a crucial boundary. Read more: Bendigo trainer wins big race in Sydney autumn carnival "His pace was definitely challenging and I hung my bat at one and it got the edge and it went through slips for four,'' Nevins said. "It wasn't the type of four that batters like, but it's one that we take." Did the Huntly-North Epsom players have any verbal advice for Nevins during her innings? "To be honest, I don't listen to anything when I'm batting, it's just noise,'' she said. "If there was stuff said, I didn't hear it." The BDCA season might be over, but Nevins won't be putting her gear away. Next month she'll represent Victoria Country at the national under-19 championships in Adelaide. She'll be joined in the Vic Country squad by another Bendigo cricket product - Cailin Green. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/ce2c8ca7-bf48-4ed1-8f12-d1a18b7627f2.jpg/r0_119_2386_1467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg